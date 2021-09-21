Sep. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

This evening's outlook for Florence: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 92% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.