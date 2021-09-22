This evening's outlook for Florence: Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 63F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Thursday, Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.
Sep. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Florence
