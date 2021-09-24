Tonight's weather conditions in Florence: Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Florence area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Florence
