For the drive home in Florence: A few clouds overnight. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Florence area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Florence
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. It should …
Hurricanes do find their way to the mid-latitudes with regularity, especially in the western Pacific Ocean basin.
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high o…
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high o…
It will be a warm day in Florence. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. It should be a fairly …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 95. Today has the makings of a perf…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be cle…
Florence will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
Millions around the world suffered through long heat waves and deadly flash floods. But this isn’t a freak summer: It's occurring much more often.