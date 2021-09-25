 Skip to main content
Sep. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

Florence's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.

