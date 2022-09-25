For the drive home in Florence: A few clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 65F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Florence
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
