This evening's outlook for Florence: A mostly clear sky. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Florence area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Florence
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Florence will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. You m…
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Florence. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
The Florence area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Periods …
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. 72 degrees is today's low. Today's UV index is med…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudle…
The autumnal equinox is when the Earth enjoys equal amounts of day and night for the first time in six months.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Florence community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 79 degrees. Today's forecaste…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perf…
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees…