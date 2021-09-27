 Skip to main content
Sep. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

This evening's outlook for Florence: A mostly clear sky. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Florence area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

