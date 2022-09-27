Sep. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Florence

Tonight's weather conditions in Florence: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 54F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Florence area. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.