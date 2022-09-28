This evening's outlook for Florence: Cloudy. Low 58F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Florence people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Florence
