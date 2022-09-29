Sep. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Florence

Florence's evening forecast: Windy with evening showers evolving to a steady, soaking rain later at night. Low 59F. Winds ENE at 25 to 40 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph. Florence people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 65 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 100% chance of rain. Very windy conditions are expected Friday in Florence, with forecast models showing 36 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.