For the drive home in Florence: A mostly clear sky. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Florence
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. Pa…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Expect perio…
This evening in Florence: Clear skies. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Florence area can expect a sizzling hot da…
Florence's evening forecast: Clear. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. T…
This evening in Florence: Partly cloudy skies. Low 74F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatu…
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.