Florence's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low near 70F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. 70 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Florence
