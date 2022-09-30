Florence's evening forecast: Tropical storm conditions likely. Rain showers early, then remaining overcast and windy late. Low 57F. NW winds shifting to SW at 35 to 50 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Tomorrow's temperature in Florence will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Florence
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Florence area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 66 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Periods…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies ar…
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees…
The Florence area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
It will be a warm day in Florence. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. It should be a fairly …
It will be a warm day in Florence. It looks like it will be a moderate 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. We will s…
Scientists on planes flying through Hurricane Ian's center are taking measurements satellites can’t and sending them to hurricane forecasters.
Hurricanes do find their way to the mid-latitudes with regularity, especially in the western Pacific Ocean basin.
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
The Florence area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …