Sep. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Florence

Florence's evening forecast: Tropical storm conditions likely. Rain showers early, then remaining overcast and windy late. Low 57F. NW winds shifting to SW at 35 to 50 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Tomorrow's temperature in Florence will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

