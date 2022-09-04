Sep. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Florence

Florence's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.