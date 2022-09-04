Florence's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Florence
