Sep. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Florence

Florence's evening forecast: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . A 73-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph.