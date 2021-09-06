Sep. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

This evening in Florence: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Florence area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.