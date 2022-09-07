Tonight's weather conditions in Florence: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low near 70F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.
Sep. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Florence
