This evening in Florence: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Thursday, Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 58% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.
Sep. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Florence
Related to this story
Most Popular
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. 72 degrees is today's low. Today'…
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. E…
The Florence area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. It should be a f…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. We'll se…
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Expect perio…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 thoug…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. Pa…
This evening in Florence: Clear skies. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Florence area can expect a sizzling hot da…
Florence's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 75F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow…