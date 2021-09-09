 Skip to main content
Sep. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

Florence's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 62F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence Friday. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.

