Sep. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Florence

For the drive home in Florence: Cloudy with showers. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 71F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Saturday, Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 84% chance of precipitation. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.