Weaver finds satisfaction in life of service

Service and success are a way of life for Florence-Darlington Technical College graduate and Hope Health Nurse Practitioner Tim Weaver.
His nurse mother and volunteer firefighter father made sure that he saw service by helping people as a way of life when he was a child.
Today, he’s having success as part of a three-person medical team at the new Hope Health facility in West Florence. Hope Health’s newest practice includes a medical doctor, a physician’s assistant and a full service pharmacy.
After high school, Weaver joined the Air Force and returned home to pursue a engineering degree. His upbringing of service changed his mind and he enrolled in Florence-Darlington Technical College's associate degree of nursing program.
“Florence-Darlington has one of the best nursing programs in the southeast, so that’s where I got my start. My career has been based off my associate degree from Tech!” said Weaver.
Weaver graduated and became a registered nurse in 1997.
After graduating from FDTC, Weaver worked as a registered nurse in both large and small emergency rooms.
He also kept critically ill patients alive by working in flight nursing and critical care transport. He returned to education by teaching advanced cardiac life support and pediatrics advanced life support.
Weaver said, “I actually worked my way up as a clinical educator before I got my bachelor’s degree.”
Now as a nurse practitioner at Hope Health in West Florence, Weaver and his colleagues are on the medical frontlines helping patients daily.
The pandemic has changed the way he treats his patients.
“We really had to quickly pivot to Telehealth in order to see many of our patients, make sure they had all of their medicines and to make sure they had all of their health care needs are met. We really had to turn quickly to technology,” Weaver said.
Weaver said he’s pleased to discover that many of his current medical colleagues are also FDTC graduates.
“I’m still friends with many of the people that I went to Tech with over 20 years ago,” said Weaver. “I cross paths with them around the area and across the state.”
Weaver has high praise for FDTC and its programs, but he really has his best memories of one of Tech’s veteran faculty members, Biology Instructor John Pritchett.
Weaver said, “Interestingly enough, Mr. Pritchett was our youth leader at church, so I’ve known him my entire life.” When Weaver became a student at Tech, Pritchett was his first biology and physiology instructor. “He really instilled in me how the human body works and if you’re going to do anything in health care, you have to understand that."