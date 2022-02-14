Weaver finds satisfaction in life of service

Weaver said, “I actually worked my way up as a clinical educator before I got my bachelor’s degree.”

Now as a nurse practitioner at Hope Health in West Florence, Weaver and his colleagues are on the medical frontlines helping patients daily.

The pandemic has changed the way he treats his patients.

“We really had to quickly pivot to Telehealth in order to see many of our patients, make sure they had all of their medicines and to make sure they had all of their health care needs are met. We really had to turn quickly to technology,” Weaver said.

Weaver said he’s pleased to discover that many of his current medical colleagues are also FDTC graduates.

“I’m still friends with many of the people that I went to Tech with over 20 years ago,” said Weaver. “I cross paths with them around the area and across the state.”

Weaver has high praise for FDTC and its programs, but he really has his best memories of one of Tech’s veteran faculty members, Biology Instructor John Pritchett.