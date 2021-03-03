Wellness initiative expands to Florence One Schools

“The infrastructure for learning is already in place within a school, making it the perfect environment to educate students on their health and wellness,” said Lauren Kelly, program coordinator. “I tell schools to think about what they are already doing and how they can add wellness into existing day-to-day activities. Those changes embed wellness into the school culture, which creates long-lasting effects, including reducing the risk of diabetes among students and improving academic outcomes.”

During this pandemic, especially with students participating in virtual learning on their devices, children have been more sedentary than they have ever been, said Jeff Murrie, Florence One Schools Farm to School coordinator.

“It is so important for us to encourage them to continue to be active and to encourage them to explore and enjoy foods that can fuel their minds and bodies,” he said. “This partnership will help us share resources and tips to put our students on track for healthy living for years to come.”

The MUSC BCCW was established 10 years ago with foundational support from the Boeing Company. It envisions a South Carolina where all children are healthy, succeed in school and thrive in life.