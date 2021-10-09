West Florence girls' swim team finishes 5th at state meet

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. − West Florence's girls' swimming team placed fifth overall at the 4A state swim meet held Saturday at the North Charleston Aquatics Center.
Isabelle Guerriero placed fourth in the 100 backstroke for the Knights and Sarah Howard was fifth in the 100 breaststroke. The WFHS 200 Medley Relay and 400 Free Relay teams each placed fourth.
The 4A boys state swim meet will be held Monday.
5. WEST FLORENCE (174)
200 Free Relay
*16th (Sarah Beth Bailey, Maria Docherty, Sullivan Shealy, Cassie Hitch), 1:52.80
200 Freestyle
*Sarah Howard (12th), 2:03.32
*Sarah Beth Bailey (22nd), 2:11.04
200 Individual Medley
*Emily Howard (14th), 2:24
*Cassie Hitch (20th), 2:32.04
100 Freestyle
*Guerriero (6th), 54.82
*Madison Mitton (27th), 29.42
500 freestyle
*Cassie Hitch (23rd), 6:08.30
100 backstroke
*Guerriero (4th), 1:00.79
*Emily Howard (9th), 1:04.04
*Sarah Beth Bailey (18th), 1:07.86
100 breaststroke
*Sarah Howard (5th), 1:10.53
*Mariah Docherty (22nd), 1:19
*Aven Wightman (24th, 1:19.16
200 Medley Relay
*4th: Isabelle Guerriero, Aven Wightman, Emily Howard, Sarah Howard), 1:55.57
400 Free Relay
*4th: Emily Howard, Sarah Howard, Madison Mitton, Guerriero), 3:52.10
18. WILSON (65)
200 Medley Relay
*13th (Elle Kasitz, Andrea Elya, Rita Elya, Morgan Krawiec), 2:03.63
200 Freestyle
*Krawiec (29th), 2:21.59
500 Freestyle