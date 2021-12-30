 Skip to main content
West Florence wins 5th Pepsi Carolina Classic since 2014
West Florence wins 5th Pepsi Carolina Classic since 2014

Boys championship game in the 35th Pepsi Carolina Classic

Bryson Graves (11) shoots the ball over Chase Tillman (23) during the West Florence Knights boys vs. the N. Augusta Yellow Jackets in the championship game at the 35th Pepsi Carolina Classic on December 30, 2021 in Florence, South Carolina

 DAVID YEAZELL Photos/SPECIAL TO THE MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. – West Florence’s boys captured their fifth Pepsi Carolina Classic championship since 2014 on Thursday night, winning 78-63 over North Augusta at South Florence High School.

Donning their black "Magic City" jerseys, the Knights turned their city rival's gymnasium into their own championship city.

The Knights won three in a row, starting in 2014, under then-coach Pete Ellis. They then won in 2018 under then-coach Daryl Jarvis. And this season, West accomplished the feat under first-year coach Kevin Robinson.

Just as the Knights did in Wednesday’s semifinal against South Florence, using a 19-3 run in the second quarter to win 53-49, the Knights went on a 16-1 run Thursday against the Yellow Jackets.

Just as it seemed North Augusta might have gotten a spark from Austin Harrell’s second 3-pointer for a 19-16 lead, the Knights took control. After an Avion McBride layup, Darren Lloyd went for a steal and slam – only to miss the slam – but Bryson Graves was there for the putback, and the Knights lead 20-19.

After Harrell missed another 3-pointer, McBride took a pass from Deuce Hudson and made it 22-19. A 3-pointer by Lloyd later made it 29-20, and the advantage grew to 32-20 on a Hudson inside basket. In the third quarter, West’s lead reached as large as 46-29 on Lloyd’s 3-pointer at the top of the key.

But North Augusta, which won the Carolina Classic the previous year it was held, 2019, made one more charge and got within 49-41.

West Florence, however, put the punctuation point on an impressive tournament run by pulling back away. By game's end, Lloyd made up for his missed dunk with an alley-oop toss to McBride for a dunk.

Then, Lloyd sank two free throws to give West a 71-53 advantage.

WILL BE UPDATED

Prep Sports Writer

A nine-time APSE national award winner, Scott authored, "70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." Scott has received several SCPA awards, 8 for 1st place since moving to SC in 2010 from his home state of Georgia.

