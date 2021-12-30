West Florence wins 5th Pepsi Carolina Classic since 2014

FLORENCE, S.C. – West Florence’s boys captured their fifth Pepsi Carolina Classic championship since 2014 on Thursday night, winning 78-63 over North Augusta at South Florence High School.

Donning their black "Magic City" jerseys, the Knights turned their city rival's gymnasium into their own championship city.

The Knights won three in a row, starting in 2014, under then-coach Pete Ellis. They then won in 2018 under then-coach Daryl Jarvis. And this season, West accomplished the feat under first-year coach Kevin Robinson.

Just as the Knights did in Wednesday’s semifinal against South Florence, using a 19-3 run in the second quarter to win 53-49, the Knights went on a 16-1 run Thursday against the Yellow Jackets.

Just as it seemed North Augusta might have gotten a spark from Austin Harrell’s second 3-pointer for a 19-16 lead, the Knights took control. After an Avion McBride layup, Darren Lloyd went for a steal and slam – only to miss the slam – but Bryson Graves was there for the putback, and the Knights lead 20-19.