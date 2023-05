FLORENCE, S.C. -- West Florence's Jamari Bennett won the 100-meters championship for boys' 4A Friday with a time of 10.68 seconds. And Brandon Singletary won state in the 400 at 49.13.

This was Bennett's second state crown in the 100 in three years. In 2021, he won state in the 100 at Timmonsville.

As for the West boys' team, it finished second in the state.