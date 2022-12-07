WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING

“I think this is transformational. I think this is going to be wonderful – not only for the region, but for the entire state of South Carolina. When you think about the economic opportunities for people to grow up here and then to be employed here and have high paying jobs, this is going be an incredible asset for South Carolina.

- U.S. Rep.-elect Russell Fry

“I couldn’t be any happier for Florence. Not just for the current generation, but this a generational impact that will benefit Florence and the Pee Dee for multiple generations to come. I am so excited.”

- State Sen. Mike Reichenbach

“The North Eastern Strategic Alliance is excited to welcome Envision AESC to Florence County. This is a monumental announcement that will transform our region. We appreciate the efforts of the local development team in recruiting Envision AESC to the NESA region and the state of South Carolina.”

— NESA Executive Committee Chairman Yancey McGill

“This historic announcement is further proof that South Carolina continues to be a prime location for advanced manufacturing operations. The Envision AESC plant won’t just manufacture electric vehicle battery components, but will be transformational for the economy of this part of the state. Affordable, reliable and sustainable energy is a key component to recruiting and retaining operations like this to the Palmetto State, and Duke Energy looks forward to serving our new neighbors in Florence County for many years to come.”

— Duke Energy South Carolina President Mike Callahan

“Envision AESC’s decision to invest in Florence County will truly be transformational in every aspect to Florence County and to the Pee Dee Region. With electric vehicle sales expected to rise dramatically in the coming years, we are thrilled that Florence County can contribute to making SC an auto hub while also improving the quality of life for citizens of the Pee Dee. We see this as the catalyst for growth within the area and look forward to the future.”

— Florence County Economic Development Partnership Chairman Rocky Pearce