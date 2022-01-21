What to do after the storm

You can also prepare ahead by freezing containers of water and gel packs to help keep food items cool if you anticipate any loss of power. Also, if you need to remove items from your refrigerator (after 4 hours without power, you will want to start doing this), have coolers available with gel packs or ice available to keep these items cold.

I remember as a child when a storm would take the power out, we were not allowed to go in and out of the refrigerator. Mama would allow one turn to get everything everyone needed. This was a good rule to have. The less in and out of your refrigerator and freezer the longer it can hold temperature. While a refrigerator can hold temperature for about 4 hours a freezer can go longer. If your freezer is packed full it should hold for up to 48 hours. If it is half full, time cuts back to 24 hours.

Once your power is restored it is time to assess the damage. The number one rule is “when in doubt, throw it out”. NEVER taste anything to see if it is safe. Toss the perishables first – this includes meat, fish, cut fruits and vegetables, eggs, milk, and any leftovers. Anything with an unusual odor, color, or texture should also be tossed. If you moved items into a cooler check to make sure the temperature of the food is still below 40°F. If it is higher then it must go too.