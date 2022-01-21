 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
What to do after the storm
What to do after the storm

I am not a fan of cold weather.

Growing up in Virginia, I saw my fair share of snowstorms. I like to see everything covered in snow and listen to how it muffles the sound of everything around you -- and then I am done. Bring back the warm weather.

Living in South Carolina for the past 30 years, I have seen snow a few times. From June to November, we worry a lot about the threat of hurricanes, but the threat of snow or especially ice is just as much of a concern. We are not as prepared for it.

With the second potential icing in a week quickly approaching, now is a good time to make sure we are weather ready. But what happens after? What do you do with food after a power outage? This was a question I saw tossed around social media a good bit earlier this week. I thought now was a good time to address those questions.

Let’s start with what should happen before the storm first. You should place appliance thermometers in both your refrigerator and freezer. Your refrigerator should register 40°F or below and your freezer should be at 0°F or below. If you do not have appliance thermometers -- invest in them. These will let you know from the get-go whether your appliances are cooling appropriately.

You can also prepare ahead by freezing containers of water and gel packs to help keep food items cool if you anticipate any loss of power. Also, if you need to remove items from your refrigerator (after 4 hours without power, you will want to start doing this), have coolers available with gel packs or ice available to keep these items cold.

I remember as a child when a storm would take the power out, we were not allowed to go in and out of the refrigerator. Mama would allow one turn to get everything everyone needed. This was a good rule to have. The less in and out of your refrigerator and freezer the longer it can hold temperature. While a refrigerator can hold temperature for about 4 hours a freezer can go longer. If your freezer is packed full it should hold for up to 48 hours. If it is half full, time cuts back to 24 hours.

Once your power is restored it is time to assess the damage. The number one rule is “when in doubt, throw it out”. NEVER taste anything to see if it is safe. Toss the perishables first – this includes meat, fish, cut fruits and vegetables, eggs, milk, and any leftovers. Anything with an unusual odor, color, or texture should also be tossed. If you moved items into a cooler check to make sure the temperature of the food is still below 40°F. If it is higher then it must go too.

If you have a thermometer in your freezer and it is still at 40°F or below, it is still safe. Foods from your freezer that still contain ice crystals or is at 40°F or below can be safely cooked or refrozen.

There is still plenty of potential for winter weather before spring heads our way. Staying food safe after a power outage is important year-round. Food is expensive so planning ahead can save you from losing out on this valuable resource. A full table of types of foods and what to discard, keep, or refreeze can be found at www.foodsafety.gov/food-safety-charts.  

Until next time … live healthy!

