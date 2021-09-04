What's cooking at Darlington Raceway?

DARLINGTON, S.C. − When it is feeding time in the infield at Darlington Raceway − and when isn't it − the smell of fine cooking wafts through the air as race fans fire up their grills, griddles and burners to prepare a whole mess of good cookin'.
"Just some bacon and eggs, hopefully it'll be a nice cool one like yesterday," said Lenny Dean from Greensboro, North Carolina, as he held a plate with the eggs done correctly − that is, with bacon grease splashed onto them as they cooked.
"We have jalapeno cheddar brats, chicken we're going to smoke, steaks for tonight. We're eating good," Dean said of future meals at the track for his crew.
"I'm the chef," he said. "I'm kinda like the everything. I'm the one who gets us here, safely mind you."
Over at the infield care center, Tommy Campbell had two pots steaming and a pile of pork slowly cooking.
"Pork loin, mashed potatoes and corn on the cob," Campbell said of Saturday's lunch menu for the 225-or-so people who work at the track's safety crews.
The pork loins were in a nearby grill when he pulled them out to serve them − properly done to the point where they were almost ready to fall apart.
Since Saturday featured a mid-afternoon race, the crew members will only get one meal.
"We're cooking for about 225 people, and we'll be cooking tomorrow for about 230 at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.," Campbell said of today's plans.
"Chicken and rice at 11 a.m. and barbecued chicken at 4 p.m.," he said.
Campbell said he was cooking for the raceway − they provided the food and he provided the labor to make it tasty.
Campbell looked at his watch at about 10:50 a.m. and uttered an exclamation and noted he had to feed the folks at 11 a.m. as he turned and walked quickly into a trailer full of paper plates, napkins and other such things.
Over toward the entrance to the Cup garage, David Gandy sat in a chair while Scott Weatherford ushered a pile of sausage and a mess of bacon around a griddle.
The sausage, Weinberg said, traveled only as far Peal Street in Darlington to the track, Gandy said.
Pork chops and steaks for dinner Saturday, and today, who knows?
"Cooking gives us something to do, but we're going to eat. No doubt," Gandy said.
At the concession stand run by the Shiver Shack, a small griddle was covered with eggs and sausage patties − in an alternating pattern − tended to by Dee Dee Brown.
"We have chicken fingers, french fries, bologna sandwiches, cheeseburgers, hot dogs, breakfast sandwiches, nachos − I think that's about it," said Crissy Johnson. "We're ready to go. Come and see us."
Just down the road from the concession stand, Rex Thayer was just starting on breakfast − not unusual in the infield where everybody seems to keep their own time.
Thayer threw some thick-cut bacon on the griddle.
"That's some nice bacon, fresh from the farm and the pig," Thayer said.
Still to come for other meals at the track, Thayer said, was pork roast, steak, tri tips, bacon, eggs and sausage.
But wait, there's more.
Squash and corn and "all kinds of good vegetables," Thayer said.