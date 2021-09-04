What's cooking at Darlington Raceway?

"We're cooking for about 225 people, and we'll be cooking tomorrow for about 230 at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.," Campbell said of today's plans.

"Chicken and rice at 11 a.m. and barbecued chicken at 4 p.m.," he said.

Campbell said he was cooking for the raceway − they provided the food and he provided the labor to make it tasty.

Campbell looked at his watch at about 10:50 a.m. and uttered an exclamation and noted he had to feed the folks at 11 a.m. as he turned and walked quickly into a trailer full of paper plates, napkins and other such things.

Over toward the entrance to the Cup garage, David Gandy sat in a chair while Scott Weatherford ushered a pile of sausage and a mess of bacon around a griddle.

The sausage, Weinberg said, traveled only as far Peal Street in Darlington to the track, Gandy said.

Pork chops and steaks for dinner Saturday, and today, who knows?

"Cooking gives us something to do, but we're going to eat. No doubt," Gandy said.

At the concession stand run by the Shiver Shack, a small griddle was covered with eggs and sausage patties − in an alternating pattern − tended to by Dee Dee Brown.