Who gets coronavirus vaccine? New DHEC chief open to changing priorities

Gov. Henry McMaster doesn’t like the idea of moving teachers ahead of senior citizens, saying seniors should be a priority because people in their age group are most at risk from the coronavirus. As it stands, teachers would not likely get the vaccine until early spring, based on the state’s priority list.

Asked about how people in poorer, more remote areas of the state can get the vaccine, Simmer said he favors DHEC working with local organizations and officials to provide vaccinations to people who are eligible.

“A lot of it will be us partnering with community groups who are there on the ground, working with local medical teams, to provide the vaccine because that will greatly extend our reach,’’ he said. “I think people are often more comfortable getting the vaccines from people they live with, and people who are in their community who they know. I think that’s going to be our best approach.’’

Simmer did not rule out sending DHEC staff directly into some communities to provide vaccinations.

“We need to make sure we have trained people who are able to provide the vaccine, and that we’re finding people where they are,’’ Simmer said. “We need to take the vaccine to them, not ask them to come to us. If that requires DHEC staff, then we’ll send DHEC staff.’’