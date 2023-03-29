FLORENCE, S.C. — Firefighters, EMS and law enforcement crowded around tables of barbeque, cowboy baked beans, coleslaw and more at lunchtime on Wednesday.

“They deserve to sit down and enjoy a good meal,” said Kirby Anderson, who is in charge of corporate sales and promotion at Raldex Hospitality.

The lunch was served at the Raldex Hospitality Office near the Florence Center and was the tenth of an annual first responders cookout put on yearly by Raldex. This year, Pepsi of Florence provided the drinks and Rytech Restoration donated the hogs.

Those hogs were cooked whole, the first time in the cookout’s history, according to Anderson.

Each year, the event sees between 200 and 300 people, Anderson said. All types of first responders, including Department of Natural Resources officers and dispatch workers, came and made plates or took containers to go.

Cooking started last night at 9 p.m., Anderson said. He and his cooking partners worked throughout the night, then got up early to finish the meal.