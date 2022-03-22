Why is God so elusive?

A: Most speculations about God miss one very important truth: God wants us to know what He is like. We don’t need to guess, because God has revealed Himself to us. He seeks us and we should seek Him. The Scripture says the person who seeks God “must believe that He is, and that He is a rewarder of those who diligently seek Him” (Hebrews 11:6).

Suppose we decided we didn’t want anyone to know we existed. What would we have to do? Not only would we have to avoid any contact with other people, but we’d have to be sure we didn’t leave any evidence around of our existence. We couldn’t even put out trash or turn on a light! Just the smallest trace would indicate we were around—merely existing leaves behind evidence, convincing others that we are real.

This is somewhat the way it is with God. We know He exists because He has left evidence behind for us to discover. But there is a crucial difference: God isn’t trying to hide from us. Quite the opposite: God wants us to know He exists. Not only that, He wants us to know what He is like. He wants to communicate with us! And we must reach out to others and show ourselves friendly (Proverbs 18:24).

When a person receives Jesus and His salvation, the most important thing to do is find a Bible-believing church. The church is far greater than a building. It is the family of God—a vast fellowship of men and women who belong to Christ.