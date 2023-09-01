FLORENCE, S.C. -- Williamsburg Academy lost quarterback Conrad Balder to injury for the latter part of Friday's game. The Stallions hope they didn't lose him for the season.

First-year coach Tyler Boyd's Stallions still found a way, holding on for a 20-18 victory at Florence Christian.

It was a matchup between last year's Class 2A state champion Stallions and Class 3A state runner-up Eagles. Florence Christian rallied from a 20-6, fourth-quarter deficit Friday and even had a chance to tie it after quarterback Gavin Holt found Carson Stone for a 19-yard TD pass with 19 seconds left.

Holt then completed what appeared to be a successful two-point pass to Juels Huntley that would have tied it. But it was nullified because of a penalty.

On the next play, Holt's pass fell incomplete.

The field's sprinklers then temporarily came on before FCS was to attempt an onside kick, but the Stallions held onto the ball and ran out the clock.

Balder, who passed for 1,427 yards and 14 touchdowns last season, made his share of big throws Friday. After his left leg was injured, Balder's brother, Micah Balder went the rest of the way behind center.

That's similar to what the Stallions went through before. After Balder was injured in last year's state championship game, the now-graduated Ryan Corey stepped in and accounted for three TDs

On Friday against Florence Christian, the Stallions' rushing game accounted for the touchdowns -- two by Teague Ward and the other by Camden Moore.

"That's what we want to do -- run the ball and stop the run," said Tyler Boyd, Williamsburg Academy's first-year coach. "That opens up a lot of our passing attack when we're running the ball. We kind of backed away from it toward the end in being aggressive. But we were able to run the ball early. And that helps set things up for our offense."

Ward finished Friday with 133 yards on 13 rushes, and Moore had 46 yards.

"We've been together for a long time and we know we have to pull through no matter what the circumstances, as we've talked about this week," Ward said. "We've had some injuries in the past, and we've learned to overcome it, and we've got people to step up for it."

As a team, the Stallions rushed for 202 yards Friday.

"It's just about having our line and trusting the holes and having great vision, honestly," Ward said. "We practice vision a lot and practice which holes to go through. We do a lot of running in practice and that's really it. We have good vision and balance, and we work out our legs."

Conrad Balder, meanwhile, had 85 passing yards before his injury.

Huntley scored FCS' first TD on a 55-yard run and finished with 127. He also made a spectacular interception in the first half. And before Holt found Stone for that final-minute touchdown, he also found Brooks Poston for a score (Holt finished with 86 yards through the air).

But the Stallions' first two touchdowns were results of FCS turning the ball over on downs and an interception by none other than Conrad Balder.

Eagles coach Neil Minton simply hopes his young team can build on Friday's narrow result.

"I wished we could have performed better offensively in the first half so we could limit possessions a little bit and not let them get to 20 points," Minton said. "But I'm really proud of how the boys responded and how they battled. We're a young team. Those types of battles are good for our growth."