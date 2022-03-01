Wilson boys beat West Florence 63-50 to win lower-state championship

FLORNECE, S.C. -- The Wilson Tigers are ready for a change of scenery -- and perhaps their first state championship since 2007.
Coach Carlos Powell's team used a late, fourth-quarter surge to pull away from West Florence and win 63-50 the SCHSL's Class 4A lower-state championship. Wilson won its first three playoff games at home, and then won the lower-state crown at the Florence Center.
During Tuesday's win over the Knights, after they split the regular-season series, Merel Burgess scored all 12 of his points in the second half. Jevon Brown, whose 3-pointer from the deep right corner with 2:14 left gave the Tigers a 54-45 advantage, finished with 11 points. Teammate Zandae Butler also finished with 11.
Darren Lloyd led the Knights with 14 points, followed by Avion McBride with 12 and Deuce Hudson with 11.
WF;14;7;17;12--50
W;14;13;14;21--63
WILL BE UPDATED