Wilson brothers recognized for service

Within the past two weeks, three Wilson brothers have been recognized for their service.

Major General Cornell A. Wilson Jr. (retired), Dr. Gerald A. Wilson and Dr. Dennis A. Wilson each have been honored.

The three brothers graduated from Butler High School in Hartsville as valedictorians in 1967, 1968 and 1973, respectively.

All three attended and graduated from the University of South Carolina. Cornell Wilson received a bachelor's degree in chemistry and a commission to the US Marine Corps.

Gerald Wilson graduated with a bachelor's degree in biology and a medical doctor degree from the Medical University of South Carolina.

Dennis Wilson graduated with a bachelor's degree in biology, a commission to the U.S. Navy and subsequent medical degree from the Uniform Health Services University in Bethesda, Md.

Cornell Wilson received the Alumni Distinguished Service Award from the USC College of Arts and Sciences from Dean Joel Samuels on Sept. 29. He was designated the recipient in 2020 but, due to Covid-19, was delayed until now.

This award denotes his service and accomplishments to the nation having served for 34 years to include heading a multi-national task force during Desert Storm combating Chemical and Biological Warfare.

Gerald Wilson was honored to have the board room named for him in the new, state-of-the-art building for WeAreSharingHopeSC, the organ procurement organization for the state of South Carolina on Sept. 23.

He has been on the board since 2009 and has served as its chairman since 2017 through the transition from the former Lifepoint to the current organization. He has received multiple awards including the Order of the Palmetto.

Dennis Wilson is recognized by the Alpha Phi Alphi, Inc Fraternity at its 62nd Annual Convention for his service and for embodying the spirit of the Emmanuel Nine on Oct. 7. He has served for 28 years in the US Navy Medical Corps receiving multiple commendations.

In practice with his brother, Gerald, he has served the Columbia community as a member of the Richland Memorial Hospital board and as a leader in his fraternity.