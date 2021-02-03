 Skip to main content
Wilson's Vraj Patel signs with Catawba
Football

FLORENCE, S.C. – Wilson kicker/punter Vraj Patel is confident he can also do either on the college level. So, after signing his letter of intent to play for Catawba, he talked about his future.

“There are so many things about Catawba that I love,” said Patel, an All-Pee Dee kicker. “It felt like home, and it has my exact major.”

This past season, Patel made 14 of 20 point-after kicks and was 3 for 6 on field goals with a long of 44 yards.

“I’m more than happy to split jobs my freshman year. I’ll do whatever, as long as I get to play,” he said.

Prep Sports Writer

An eight-time APSE national award winner, Scott authored, "70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." Scott has received several SCPA awards, including 3 for 1st place since moving to Florence in 2015.

