 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Win $500 in our Here's the Scoop Sweepstakes!
0 Comments

Win $500 in our Here's the Scoop Sweepstakes!

  • Updated
  • 0
Win $500 in our Here's the Scoop Sweepstakes!

Few things say summer like ice cream. Oh, sure, 'sunburn' works. So do 'beach' and 'swimsuit'. But to really make that summer connection, we'll scream for ice cream -- two scoops of, say, mint chocolate chip on a waffle cone. With sprinkles, just for kicks.

Our Here's the Scoop Sweepstakes will allow you to enter for a chance to win $500 that you could use on a sundae or two, a new blender to make your own shakes, an ice cream party for your neighborhood, or maybe even your own chocolate fountain to help top off that dish of vanilla. (Most likely, you'll have some other cool use for the cash, but you kind of like our ideas, don't you?)

Entering is simple -- just visit the contest page. Once there, fill out the entry form, and you’ll be successfully entered.

As a valued subscriber, you have unlimited access to content such as this and, in fact, all articles on our site, with no surveys. Just make sure you're logged in.

As always, thank you for being a subscriber, and feel free to share our contest with friends and family.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jim Clyburn's endorsement in Ohio Congressional race could echo his endorsement in South Carolina primary
Local News

Jim Clyburn's endorsement in Ohio Congressional race could echo his endorsement in South Carolina primary

LAKE CITY, S.C. – Could House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn's endorsement swing another race from an endorser of Bernie Sanders? The New York Times reported on Wednesday that Clyburn, a Democrat whose district includes a portion of southern Florence County and all of Williamsburg County as it cuts across the central eastern part of the state, recently took the "unusual" step of making an endorsement in an Ohio Congressional election. 

+8
A 57-year-veteran of cutting Florence's hair hangs up his clippers
Local News

A 57-year-veteran of cutting Florence's hair hangs up his clippers

  • 5 min to read

FLORENCE, S.C. − The barber to Florence mayors since David McLeod − not to mention athletes of note who found their way into Florence − ended his 57-year barbering career and closed a barber shop that was at least 120 years old when he and his wife left Patriot Barber Shop for the last time Friday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert