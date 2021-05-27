3 Bedroom Home in Darlington - $227,900

Welcome Home, to your new 3 bedroom/2 bath Dollhouse that is just close enough to town for all your shopping conveniences, but far enough down Hoffmeyer Road to make you feel like Country Living!! With 1647 sq feet, this home features a Large Great Room, gas logs fireplace and gorgeous archway entrances into other areas of the home. There is a Large Eat-In Kitchen with Cherrywood colored cabinets, ample pantry space, Granite Counter tops along with and Island. Exterior features: Just shy of 1/2 acre lot, 6 ft Vinyl Fencing around back yard. Drive through gate along with walk through gate on the other side of house. Security Lights, Security System. Owner screened in back porch and added the 12 x 20 Outdoor Storage Building in 2020. Add electrical and you have the perfect Man Cave or She Shed!! Don't miss out on this one, It won't last long!! View More