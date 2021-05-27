3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $119,900

THIS PROPERTY IS BEING SOLD AS A SHORT SALE AND AS IS. Take a look at this gem! Property has 3 bedrooms and 1.5 half baths with approximately 1,330 sq. ft of living area located in the established neighborhood of Wilson Estates. Features include a master suite with half bath, living room, kitchen/dining room area, bonus room and a fenced in backyard with gazebo. Property is accessible to employment, schools, shopping, healthcare facilities, downtown Florence, major roads, Hwy 52 and I-95. Property would be ideal as a primary residence or investment property. View More