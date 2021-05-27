3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $169,900

LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION 1011 Cherokee Road!!! 3 Bedroom 2 Full Bath 1760 +/-square foot brick home. Great floor plan with oversized rooms and a lot of space for a home of this age and style. Formal living with fireplace and gas logs, formal dining room, oversized eat-in kitchen. Great mud/utility room with washer dryer connections, utility sink, lots of cabinets, counterspace and storage. Master bedroom with tiled bath and stand-up shower. Two spare bedrooms and large tiled full bath. Great fenced back yard with deck, carport and storage building. Enjoy almost no maintenance with brick veneer and vinyl trim. New architectural roof installed 2020. View More