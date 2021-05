Pretty Traditional Solid Brick Home in desirable Monticello with est. 2,189 sq ft. 3 bedrooms, 21/2 baths, family room with fire place and gas logs, custom plantation shutters, hardwood floors, formal dining, kitchen with breakfast area, office, laundry room, 2 car garage, fenced yard ,outside deck with patio for entertaining, outside storage. Beautiful Mature Landscaping. View More