3 Bedroom Home in Hartsville - $163,500

This is a solid home built in the early 1950's. 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Potential to have hardwood flooring if carpet is removed throughout the home. The rear entry comes into a mudroom that's perfect for those rainy days. Property comes with 3 total lots. One the home sits on, one to the left where concrete drive is, and one larger one behind these.(wooded) The yard has 3 large pecan trees for shade in the back along with a shop/storage buildings. View More