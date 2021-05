This is a great location with 12.18+- acres in the Syracuse Community in Lamar. Enjoy this 3 bedroom home, especially the wrap around screened porch. This home needs some updating and there are no appliances. The HVAC is old. Beautiful land with a nice garage with plenty of storage. If you don't mind a little work this is a great house with a huge yard and plenty of acreage. Sold "as it". View More