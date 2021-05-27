4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $274,000

YES YES YES! This West Florence Cul de sac home is waiting for you! Yes there is a fenced in yard and new deck ready for the great outdoor weather! YES! The Master bedroom downstairs is a favorite feature. YES! REAL hardwood floors throughout make this extra desirable. YES! There are 3 upstairs bedrooms plus a HUGE bonus offering the perfect space for family and guests. The soaring ceilings give the home style and abundant light. The kitchen features granite and trending black appliances. Upstairs there is even a hidden bonus room off one of the bedrooms that you need to see...talk about extra storage! "Say YES to this address" View More