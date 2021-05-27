 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $325,000

4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $325,000

{{featured_button_text}}

Lovely/ TURN KEY 4 bdrm/ 3 bath home - split bedrooms; neutral colors throughout. All appliances to convey to include the french door refrigerator in the kitchen AND the side-by-side refrigerator in laundry room. Other goodies to conveyinclude the 70" flat screen TV over fireplace; wireless irrigation system; dual fuel generator hook up WITH Generator!! Tankless water heater. Well manicured half acre lot; screened porch. Over sized 2 car garage with bonus room (counted as 4th bdrm and private bath (counted as 3rd bath). View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert