4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $325,000

Lovely/ TURN KEY 4 bdrm/ 3 bath home - split bedrooms; neutral colors throughout. All appliances to convey to include the french door refrigerator in the kitchen AND the side-by-side refrigerator in laundry room. Other goodies to conveyinclude the 70" flat screen TV over fireplace; wireless irrigation system; dual fuel generator hook up WITH Generator!! Tankless water heater. Well manicured half acre lot; screened porch. Over sized 2 car garage with bonus room (counted as 4th bdrm and private bath (counted as 3rd bath). View More