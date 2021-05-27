4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $55,000

4BR/2BA Mobile Home on bricked foundation with deck, two storage buildings (10x16 and 4x8 in dimension) and paved drive located in Fenwick Grove Subdivision. Roof & HVAC replaced in 2019. Water Heater replaced in 2015. Moisture barrier installed. Heat lamps with switch installed to keep pipes warm in winter. Home is in need of some TLC and is a great opportunity for an investor or a buyer that enjoys "fixer-uppers"! Call for more details or to view in person today! View More