4 Bedroom Home in Hartsville - $210,000

WOW, this beautiful older but updated home is ready for a new owner with a beautiful wrap porch, large den area and kitchen. Walk to library and to the downtown areas. Ceilings over 12 feet in most areas with molding throughout the home.Hardwood, tile and carpet. Large breakfast area with pantry area. All appliances convey with purchase of this grand home. Great garage 20 X 20. Repainted many bedrooms, carpets just cleaned! Refrigerator only 2 years old. If you wanted a nice southern style home within walking distance to so much in Hartsville this house might be the one for you! Call today to see this home. Easy to see!! View More