4 Bedroom Home in Marion - $325,000

Very attractive 2-story home that is in like new condition. Home has been completely remodeled on inside and outside in past 12 months. These upgrades include all new electrical, plumbing, flooring, new baths, new fixtures throughout entire home, new kitchen counter tops, new paint through out entire home, and many more upgrades. Home features a master bedroom/bath on 1st floor with fireplace/gas logs, formal dining room, large family room and also a roomy laundry room. 2nd floor features include 3 bedrooms/2 baths that also include a master bedroom/bath. There is also a large bonus room that could be used as 5th bedroom (has its own split HVAC system). 2nd floor also includes a small computer/security system room (cameras to monitor entire home outside). 2-carport with an attached man cave, that is equipped with sleeping area, kitchen that includes cooking area, refrigerator, cabinet space, and unit A/C and Heat. Nice rear screened porch that leads from man cave into main living quarters. There is a sprinkler system in place (seperate city meter for watering), owner makes no warranties on system, although has been functional in past years. This is a must see if you are looking for a home that has many upgrades, and would be move-in ready with new upgrades throughout entire home. Call listing agent for further details. Home is occupied, with owners asking for a 24 hour notice to show. View More