5 Bedroom Home in Hartsville - $579,999

Come view this immaculate historic home. "Oak Manor Inn" a huge part of history for Hartsville SC. Situated on 2.74 Acres including 5 bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms along with 2 outbuildings and a cute 1 bed 1 bath cottage with fully functional kitchen and a small root cellar. Also includes a gorgeous collection of Camilla bushes. Commercial kitchen and dining inside with included business for Bed and Breakfast. *This property is being sold fully furnished.* As of now, there is 3 long term leases for 2 bedrooms and the cottage. Originally built in 1892 by Mr. Woodrouf who owned and helped merge a paper mill and a major paper company to form what is now known as Sonoco. Over the years this B&B has been used to fund many fundraiser for huge political figures and many, many fundraisers and local events. After 13 years of ownership the Sellers are retiring & ready to pass on this amazing piece of history to new owners!