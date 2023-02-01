Woman charged with abusing vulnerable adult in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. – Police have arrested a woman on charges of abusing a vulnerable adult and kidnapping.
The adult’s caretaker, Stephanie L McCullough, was in the Florence County Detention Center on Thursday in lieu of a $15,000 surety bond.
Capt. Mike Brandt of the Florence Police Department said the arrest was made after officers were sent to the 1300 block of Rebecca Street on Tuesday to make a welfare check.
The officers said they were told that McCullough had prevented a person from leaving and had been physically and emotionally abusive, according to an email Brandt sent to media. Residents at the house had no running water or electricity.