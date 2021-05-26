Yara
Q: I bought a house after a fire. The sale was “as is.” After closing, the seller filed an emergency motion to access the house two times up to two weeks after her move out of the home. The house’s roof is half collapsed, and the home is not safe. I asked the seller to sign a waiver if she gets injured, but the seller refused. How do I handle this situation?
HARTSVILLE, S.C. – For once, Hartsville Mayor Mel Pennington IV could not avoid the spotlight.
FLORENCE, S.C. – North Vista Elementary School might become Florence One Schools' replacement for Williams Middle School.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Husband and wife physicians have joined the staff at McLeod Regional Medical Center.
FLORENCE, S.C. – The Regal Swamp Fox cinema complex in Florence has reopened.
LAKE CITY, S.C. – If she knew what she knows now, Harley Welch may not have given the valedictory address at the 2021 Carolina Academy graduation. Welch, the daughter of the mayor of Olanta, told her classmates at the graduation ceremony held on the school's football field that she regretted spending so much time studying and so little time with her friends.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Two people were stabbed and two people arrested during a Friday night family gathering on June Lane in Florence.
MARION, S.C. -- A pedestrian walking in the road died Wednesday night when they were struck by a car.
FLORENCE, S.C. — McLeod Regional Medical Center announced its 2021 Nurse of the Year Award recipients on Thursday in a ceremony on the hospital lawn.
COLUMBIA, S.C. – A Darlington wife called her husband at work and told him to come home, but she wouldn’t tell him why.